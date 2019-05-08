2019 Outlook: Lamar Jackson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
Lamar Jackson will be one of a handful of quarterbacks Fantasy managers in typical leagues will draft specifically as a stash-worthy breakout, not as a Week 1 Fantasy starter. His potential is rich given his rushing prowess (50-plus rush yards in seven of his last eight games with five scores in all of 2018), but his passing leaves a lot to be desired. In eight games as the Ravens' starter, including the playoffs, Jackson completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt with eight touchdown tosses and four interceptions. Jackson also fumbled at least once in every start he made, losing 5 of 13 total bobbles. Baltimore's offensive approach is being tailored to Jackson's game -- they're going to be aggressive with the run and selective with the pass. It suggests Jackson will do his fair share of running, which is great for Fantasy, but his inaccurate passing to a receiving corps loaded with rookies will make for some disappointing results. Think of it this way: Jackson will have to run for 100 yards and find two total touchdowns every week just to compete with the other top-flight quarterbacks in Fantasy. If you think he can do it, you should target him late on Draft Day in single-QB leagues as well as with a top-80 pick in two-QB formats.
