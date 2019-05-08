2019 Outlook: Lamar Miller
2019 fantasy player outlook for Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
The Case For: Miller is viewed as a boring pick, and that makes sense. He's been a top 24 running back for five straight years, but he never really wows you. Still, as early as running backs go off the board, there's something enticing about finding a starting running back in the fifth or sixth round. A full season with Deshaun Watson really helped Miller's efficiency (4.6 YPC) despite the Texans's offensive line woes. If they can make improvements there and Miller can stay healthy, he should give us a sixth straight season as a starting option for a fraction of the cost. ... The Case Against: The Texans would really like for someone else to take this job, and D'Onta Foreman is now another year removed from his Achilles tear. Also, Miller was not very involved in the passing game last year and that won't likely change with DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee available for Watson.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...