2019 Outlook: Lamar Miller

The Case For: Miller is viewed as a boring pick, and that makes sense. He's been a top 24 running back for five straight years, but he never really wows you. Still, as early as running backs go off the board, there's something enticing about finding a starting running back in the fifth or sixth round. A full season with Deshaun Watson really helped Miller's efficiency (4.6 YPC) despite the Texans's offensive line woes. If they can make improvements there and Miller can stay healthy, he should give us a sixth straight season as a starting option for a fraction of the cost. ... The Case Against: The Texans would really like for someone else to take this job, and D'Onta Foreman is now another year removed from his Achilles tear. Also, Miller was not very involved in the passing game last year and that won't likely change with DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee available for Watson.