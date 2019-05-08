2019 Outlook: Laquon Treadwell

2019 fantasy player outlook for Laquon Treadwell, WR, MIN

It's downright sad that Laquon Treadwell has just 517 yards and one touchdown through three NFL seasons. How could a former first-round pick be this bad? Don't even bother thinking about that - go look for another sleeper receiver to draft because Treadwell isn't it.

