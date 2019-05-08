2019 Outlook: Larry Fitzgerald
2019 fantasy player outlook for Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
The Case For: The Cardinals offensive game plan figures to be much improved in 2019 if only because it would be hard for it to be much worse. Fitzgerald considered retirement, but Kliff Kingsbury really wanted him back and they paid the veteran a handsome sum to return. That suggests he'll be heavily involved in the game plan and should be a good value in PPR leagues once again. Fitzgerald had three straight seasons with at least 100 catches before last year. ... The Case Against: He'll be 36 years old when the season starts and is coming off a season where he didn't reach 800 yards. The odds are Christian Kirk is the No. 1 receiver in this offense now and the Cardinals drafted both Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella. Kingsbury's offense will be predicated on speed which will make it hard for Fitzgerald to stand out amongst all the young talent.
