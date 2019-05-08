2019 Outlook: Latavius Murray
2019 fantasy player outlook for Latavius Murray, RB, NO
The Case For: Murray left Minnesota for New Orleans this offseason and will inherit the Mark Ingram role. Ingram saw 13 touches per game in that role last year, and virtually anyone who has run the ball in New Orleans has been efficient. Murray has scored 26 touchdowns over the past three seasons and should get plenty of red-zone opportunities in the high-powered Saints offense. He's not the starting running back for the Saints, but he may be on your Fantasy team. ... The Case Against: The Saints gave Alvin Kamara a larger share last season even when Ingram returned, and Ingram's role in the passing game almost vanished. Murray has not had a lot of receiving success the past couple of years, so his role may be limited to the ground game. The Saints also leaned heavily on Kamara in the red zone in 2018, so the touchdown upside for Murray may not be quite as high as it seems.
