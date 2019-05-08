2019 Outlook: Lee Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Lee Smith, TE, OAK

The Raiders released tight end Lee Smith in early May, and he's a free agent at the time of publication. Based on his ability to block, he should find a job prior to training camp. But his receiving production has been limited, and he has minimal Fantasy value. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories