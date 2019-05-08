2019 Outlook: Legarrette Blount

2019 fantasy player outlook for Legarrette Blount, RB, DET

Remember when LeGarrette Blount was a touchdown machine? Yeah, those days are pretty much gone. With stops in Philly and Detroit in his rearview, Blount has seven rushing scores and a 3.6-yard rushing average in his past 32 regular-season games. There's a chance he resurfaces with another team this fall, but unless that team is the Patriots, Fantasy bosses won't consider him as a draftable player.

