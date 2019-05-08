2019 Outlook: Leonard Fournette

The Case For: Despite the drama in Jacksonville, battling injuries and almost no threat of a passing game, Fournette has averaged 93 yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns in his first 21 games. He's made amends with Tom Coughlin, and the odds are Jacksonville's defense will be dominant again and put the Jaguars in more running situations. Fournette has also been very good in the passing game, catching nearly 80 percent of his targets and averaging better than 8 yards per reception. He certainly looks part of a feature back who can do it all, just like we thought he was when he was drafted fourth overall in 2017. ... The Case Against: He's only played 21 games in his first two seasons, and the Jaguars just hired an offensive coordinator (John DeFelippo) who got fired because his former team thought he was calling too many pass plays. If the injuries weren't enough of a concern, the Jaguars legitimately considered cutting ties with Fournette in the offseason. The selection of Ryquell Armstead could also mean the Jaguars want to be prepared in case they do tire of Fournette. There's a very low floor here and there may not be much of a ceiling if the offensive line is as bad as it was last year.