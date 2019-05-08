2019 Outlook: LeSean McCoy

The Case For: McCoy is still the lead back in Buffalo, and the Bills made every effort to make this offense better. They've added a bunch of receivers, which should give McCoy more room to maneuver. They added a bunch of offensive linemen, which should make that unit better, if not yet good. We won't likely ever see peak Shady again, but McCoy should bounce back to be a serviceable starter in 2019. ... The Case Against: We're talking about a running back who will be 31 at the start of the season and just averaged 3.2 yards per carry. He only had six games with at least 15 touches and lost rushing production to Josh Allen. His team added Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and drafted Devin Singletary. I'm not even sure McCoy is in the Bills' 2019 plans.