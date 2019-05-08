2019 Outlook: Le'Veon Bell
2019 fantasy player outlook for Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
The Case For: I know it's hard to remember, but the last time we saw Le'Veon Bell he was arguably the best player in Fantasy Football. He had a 16-game pace of 2,200 total yards per year in his last four seasons in Pittsburgh. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better in three of those seasons and caught over 80 percent of the passes thrown his way. Bell was a complete back who fits well with the direction the NFL is moving, and his new contract means we no longer have to worry about him sitting out. ... The Case Against: The New York Jets are not the Pittsburgh Steelers of the past five seasons. Sam Darnold has promise, but he's no Ben Roethlisberger. There's not a true No. 1 receiver the defense has to dedicate much attention to. Adam Gase hasn't given us much reason to believe in him since Peyton Manning retired. And it's not just Bell's surroundings. He's a 27-year-old running back who had over 400 touches in his last full season and has missed games over the past four seasons due to injuries, suspensions and contract disputes. While the last one is no longer a concern, that doesn't mean he's risk-free.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...