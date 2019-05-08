2019 Outlook: Le'Veon Bell

The Case For: I know it's hard to remember, but the last time we saw Le'Veon Bell he was arguably the best player in Fantasy Football. He had a 16-game pace of 2,200 total yards per year in his last four seasons in Pittsburgh. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better in three of those seasons and caught over 80 percent of the passes thrown his way. Bell was a complete back who fits well with the direction the NFL is moving, and his new contract means we no longer have to worry about him sitting out. ... The Case Against: The New York Jets are not the Pittsburgh Steelers of the past five seasons. Sam Darnold has promise, but he's no Ben Roethlisberger. There's not a true No. 1 receiver the defense has to dedicate much attention to. Adam Gase hasn't given us much reason to believe in him since Peyton Manning retired. And it's not just Bell's surroundings. He's a 27-year-old running back who had over 400 touches in his last full season and has missed games over the past four seasons due to injuries, suspensions and contract disputes. While the last one is no longer a concern, that doesn't mean he's risk-free.