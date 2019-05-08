2019 Outlook: Lions

It's been a long, long time since the Lions DST has been a thing in Fantasy Football. Perhaps coach Matt Patricia will get the unit headed in the right direction someday, but expectations into 2019 aren't good. Pairing free-agent acquisition Trey Flowers with run-game crusher Damon Harrison is a nice start, but it's not going to vastly improve the pass rush. Detroit still has issues at linebacker and only solved how it will manage against slot receivers with the signing of Justin Coleman. A rough schedule that includes meetings with the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Packers, Vikings and Bears offenses doesn't help things. Leave the Lions for someone else to speculate on.

