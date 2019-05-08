2019 Outlook: Logan Thomas

2019 fantasy player outlook for Logan Thomas, TE, DET

Logan Thomas signed with Detroit this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve tight end for the Lions behind Jesse James and rookie T.J. Hockenson. Thomas spent the past three seasons in Buffalo, where he failed to make a Fantasy impact, and it's doubtful that will change in Detroit. Ignore Thomas in all leagues on Draft Day.

