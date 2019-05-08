2019 Outlook: Luke Falk

2019 fantasy player outlook for Luke Falk, QB, MIA

Luke Falk will compete to be the No. 2 quarterback in Miami this season, and we'll see if the Dolphins give him any chance to start during the year. Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to open the season as the starter, but the Dolphins could give Falk a look if they start planning for the future at any time during the season. Falk is a sixth-round pick out of Washington State in 2018 by the Titans, but he did not play last year. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

