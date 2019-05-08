2019 Outlook: Luke Willson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Luke Willson, TE, OAK

Luke Willson has long been a good contributor on the football field, but not a good contributor for Fantasy. He has 11 touchdowns and an average of 17 catches per year over in six seasons. The Raiders signed Willson to help provide depth at tight end, not to replace all the numbers left behind by Jared Cook. Both Ravens tight ends are better Fantasy picks than Willson.

