2019 Outlook: Mack Hollins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mack Hollins, WR, PHI

Mack Hollins will likely be the No. 5 receiver for the Eagles this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. He'll open the year behind Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and it will likely take an injury to any of those guys for Hollins to see significant targets. He missed 2018 with a groin injury, but he should be healthy this season. That said, ignore him in most formats on Draft Day.

