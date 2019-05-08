2019 Outlook: Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown will compete with rookie Darrell Henderson to be the backup running back for the Rams this year. The winner of this competition should be considered a sleeper on Draft Day in most Fantasy leagues because of the uncertainty surrounding Todd Gurley and his knee for 2019. With Gurley dealing with knee problems at the end of last season, including the playoffs, he lost playing time and production to C.J. Anderson, who signed with the Lions this offseason. The reason Anderson got the job with the Rams was because Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 14 with a collarbone injury. Prior to that, he was the backup to Gurley, and he could return to that role this year, although we'd give the edge to Henderson in this position battle. If Gurley suffers a setback or isn't 100 percent with his knee in training camp, Brown will be worth a late-round pick in all leagues if he's ahead of Henderson on the depth chart.