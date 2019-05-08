2019 Outlook: Malcolm Brown
2019 fantasy player outlook for Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
Malcolm Brown will compete with rookie Darrell Henderson to be the backup running back for the Rams this year. The winner of this competition should be considered a sleeper on Draft Day in most Fantasy leagues because of the uncertainty surrounding Todd Gurley and his knee for 2019. With Gurley dealing with knee problems at the end of last season, including the playoffs, he lost playing time and production to C.J. Anderson, who signed with the Lions this offseason. The reason Anderson got the job with the Rams was because Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 14 with a collarbone injury. Prior to that, he was the backup to Gurley, and he could return to that role this year, although we'd give the edge to Henderson in this position battle. If Gurley suffers a setback or isn't 100 percent with his knee in training camp, Brown will be worth a late-round pick in all leagues if he's ahead of Henderson on the depth chart.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...