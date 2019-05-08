2019 Outlook: Marcell Ateman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Marcell Ateman, WR, OAK

Marcell Ateman is expected to be a reserve receiver for the Raiders this season, but this a crowded receiving corps in Oakland. The Raiders added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Ryan Grant, Hunter Renfrow and J.J. Nelson this offseason. And even with Jordy Nelson (retired) and Jared Cook (New Orleans) gone, it's doubtful that will help Ateman get much production. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Ateman is not worth drafting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories