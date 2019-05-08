2019 Outlook: Marcus Mariota
2019 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
After four years of underwhelming play, Marcus Mariota's Fantasy appeal is at an all-time low. Not only is that because of his career 214.4 passing yard per game average and his 80 total touchdowns in 56 games, but also because there are so many other quarterbacks with the kind of upside Fantasy managers crave. Making matters worse is a Titans offense that wants to run heavily, doesn't have great receivers and will have its plays called by a first-time coordinator using the ex-playcaller's playbook. Mariota should only be chosen in two-QB leagues past the draft's mid-point.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...