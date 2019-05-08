2019 Outlook: Marcus Mariota

2019 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN

After four years of underwhelming play, Marcus Mariota's Fantasy appeal is at an all-time low. Not only is that because of his career 214.4 passing yard per game average and his 80 total touchdowns in 56 games, but also because there are so many other quarterbacks with the kind of upside Fantasy managers crave. Making matters worse is a Titans offense that wants to run heavily, doesn't have great receivers and will have its plays called by a first-time coordinator using the ex-playcaller's playbook. Mariota should only be chosen in two-QB leagues past the draft's mid-point.

