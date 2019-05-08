2019 Outlook: Mark Andrews

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

Mark Andrews was the Ravens' most productive tight end last year, but it doesn't mean he's going to be a Fantasy hero this year. He led the position on the team in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns, but rarely was he good enough to warrant a lineup spot on a weekly basis. The Ravens love to use three or even four tight ends over the course of a game. They also plan on being more run-focused with Lamar Jackson under center. So even though Andrews did some nifty things last year, odds are he won't help much in 2019.

