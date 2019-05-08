2019 Outlook: Mark Ingram

The Case For: Ingram left the Saints for the Ravens, which means he'll no longer be playing second fiddle to Alvin Kamara. It also means he'll be involved the the most run-heavy offense in football. The Ravens are expected to run the ball more than 60 percent of their offensive plays with Lamar Jackson under center. Ingram brings a veteran presence and a history of an efficient running back to Baltimore. He should get ample opportunity to prove he can still handle a feature role as he turns 30 in December. The threat of Jackson as a runner should open up big holes for Ingram. ... The Case Against: The case against Ingram has to start with his age, but that's not all. It will also be really interesting to see if he can be as efficient in Baltimore's system as he was with Drew Brees under center. Gus Edwards was very efficient last year, but now defensive coordinators will have a full season to digest the Ravens offense. We saw what happened in the playoffs when the Chargers saw it for a second time. It's also good to remember the feature role isn't quite the same in Baltimore. There is going to be a committee of sorts, and Jackson is likely to account for at least a quarter of their rush attempts.