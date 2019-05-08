2019 Outlook: Mark Sanchez

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mark Sanchez, QB, WAS

Mark Sanchez is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a backup quarterback. In 2018, Sanchez appeared in two games in Washington and was terrible, combining for one Fantasy point. Keep an eye on his destination this offseason, but he should not be drafted in any leagues this year.

