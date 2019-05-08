2019 Outlook: Marqise Lee
2019 fantasy player outlook for Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
If you're looking for a low-risk, late-round receiver with some good upside, look no further than Marqise Lee. Before suffering a major knee injury last preseason, Lee was considered a breakout candidate thanks to his good speed and route-running ability. With Chris Conley and D.J. Chark as his only serious competition for playing time along the outside (receiver Dede Westbrook figures to man the slot), Lee should see significant snaps with the Nick Foles-led Jaguars passing game this fall. Get a look at him during the preseason - if he seems back to normal, there's no reason not to take him with a pick after Round 12.
