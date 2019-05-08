2019 Outlook: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2019 fantasy player outlook for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB

Marquez Valdes-Scantling got plenty of playing time as a rookie but couldn't match up the big numbers to go along with it. He'll aim to rectify that issue in 2019, beginning with a training camp competition for playing time. If he does well he could become the Packers' full-time slot receiver with Randall Cobb no longer on the team. Though he must improve on his ugly 52.1 percent catch rate, the potential role is enough to keep the 6-foot-4 speedster as a late-round Fantasy sleeper in all formats.

