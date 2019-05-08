2019 Outlook: Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown is a great fit for the scheme and design of the Ravens offense, but his Fantasy potential carries a lot of risk. A small, thin receiver, Brown has the difference-making speed and route-running skills to scare defenses into accounting for him on every play. Those traits helped him easily nail down back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Oklahoma, averaging 18.3 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns in 27 games. Lamar Jackson is certain to take deep shots with Brown, but he was generally inaccurate last season and struggled to connect with his wideouts on deep bombs. Additionally, the Ravens seem intent on running the ball a lot. The threat of Brown taking the top off the defense helps their run game because safeties can't crowd the line of scrimmage, but you don't get Fantasy points for that. And if that's not enough, Brown is working his way back from a broken foot suffered last December - anyone who drafts him must keep up with his training camp status. He's worth the risk at 100th overall or later in seasonal leagues as a bench receiver with inconsistent production. Expect him to go a little higher than that in dynasty startups and long-term formats, and with a choice between fourth and eighth overall in rookie-only drafts.