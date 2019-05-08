2019 Outlook: Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin will compete to be the No. 2 receiver for the 49ers this season, but he has to prove himself during training camp. In April, coach Kyle Shanahan questioned Goodwin's lack of consistency, and he struggled in 2018 with injuries and off the field issues, scoring double digits in PPR points just four times in 12 games. We hope a new season is beneficial for Goodwin, as well as the healthy return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL). Goodwin showed flashes of a breakout campaign in 2017, and the potential to be a quality Fantasy option is there. But he has to show he deserves more playing time and targets than rookies Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. Even then, he'll be the No. 3 option in the passing game at best behind George Kittle and Dante Pettis, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats