2019 Outlook: Marshawn Lynch
2019 fantasy player outlook for Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
There's a good chance Marshawn Lynch has played his last game in the NFL, and he's expected to retire based on reports in April. He's 33, and the Raiders replaced him with rookie Josh Jacobs. But Lynch could opt to change his mind, although he's unlikely to return to Oakland, his hometown team. In 2018, Lynch appeared in just six games because of a groin injury, but he did score at least 12 PPR points in each of his first four outings. Keep an eye on Lynch if he makes a formal announcement about his future, but he's not worth drafting in most leagues this year.
