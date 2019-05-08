2019 Outlook: Martavis Bryant

2019 fantasy player outlook for Martavis Bryant, WR, OAK

Martavis Bryant remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It's the third ban for the 27-year-old receiver, and we'll see if he gets reinstated prior to the start of this year. Even if that happens, Bryant would have minimal Fantasy value in most leagues if he returns to the Raiders. Oakland has a crowded receiving corps led by Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, and Bryant would not be a lock to be on the final roster. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

