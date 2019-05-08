2019 Outlook: Marvin Hall
2019 fantasy player outlook for Marvin Hall, WR, CHI
Marvin Hall joined the Bears on a one-year deal to presumably work on special teams and occasionally provide speed to the offense. He has 12 catches over two seasons but four of them have been good for 20-plus yards and three for 30-plus yards. That's fun, but until his playing time is on a regular basis, Fantasy fans shouldn't flock to Hall.
