2019 Outlook: Marvin Jones

The Case For: Before his Week 9 injury, Jones was on pace for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a borderline No. 2 receiver in both formats, which is about where he's being drafted. But a lot of that production came with Golden Tate on the field. Danny Amendola shouldn't demand the same target share Tate did, which opens up the opportunity for Jones to top 120 targets for the first time in his career. ... The Case Against: The Lions are a below-average offense that would like to be more run-heavy. And Jones isn't as good as Kenny Golladay. He doesn't catch enough passes to be a reliable starter in PPR, and any sort of touchdown regression could make him a flex at best in non-PPR.