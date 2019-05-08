2019 Outlook: Mason Crosby

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mason Crosby, K, GB

As the Packers' placekicker, Mason Crosby is a pretty safe lock for over 30 field-goal tries and a top-10 Fantasy finish. He's done that many times over the last 12 years, including 2018. Though his field goal accuracy has dipped to 80.4 percent over the last couple of seasons, he's still expected to get plenty of chances to score, not to mention notch all the extra points the Packers score. He's well worth taking with your last pick.

