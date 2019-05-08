2019 Outlook: Mason Crosby
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mason Crosby, K, GB
As the Packers' placekicker, Mason Crosby is a pretty safe lock for over 30 field-goal tries and a top-10 Fantasy finish. He's done that many times over the last 12 years, including 2018. Though his field goal accuracy has dipped to 80.4 percent over the last couple of seasons, he's still expected to get plenty of chances to score, not to mention notch all the extra points the Packers score. He's well worth taking with your last pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...