2019 Outlook: Mason Rudolph

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mason Rudolph, QB, PIT

With a full year of being the Steelers' third-string quarterback under his belt, Mason Rudolph will aim to earn the team's backup gig behind Ben Roethlisberger this preseason. He's got potential to be a serviceable starter whenever he finds regular playing time, but until that happens, Fantasy bosses won't consider him outside of the deepest of two-QB leagues.

Our Latest Stories