2019 Outlook: Matt Barkley

2019 fantasy player outlook for Matt Barkley, QB, BUF

Matt Barkley is expected to compete with Derek Anderson to be the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo this season behind Josh Allen. In 2018, Barkley started one game with Allen out, and he scored 21 Fantasy points. Even if Barkley is No. 2 on the depth chart he should not be drafted in any leagues.

