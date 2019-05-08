2019 Outlook: Matt Breida

Matt Breida is expected to compete for the starting job in San Francisco's backfield this season, but he could find himself No. 3 on the depth chart by Week 1. With the addition of Tevin Coleman and the return to health of Jerick McKinnon (ACL), Breida isn't guaranteed touches until we see what happens in training camp. In 2018, with McKinnon out, Breida was the best running back for the 49ers, scoring at least 12 PPR points in seven of 14 games. He battled lower leg injuries for much of the season, but he also showed he could handle being the starter when he was healthy. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round pick in all formats. Our best guess is the depth chart for San Francisco has Coleman at the top, followed by McKinnon and then Breida, but Breida should make this competition tough.