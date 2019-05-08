2019 Outlook: Matt Gay

2019 fantasy player outlook for Matt Gay, K, TB

The Buccaneers' track record of drafting kickers isn't very good, but they're hoping to change that with the fifth-round selection of Matt Gay. In two years as Utah's kicker, Gay made every extra point and connected on 86.2 percent of his field goals (his longest was 55 yards). He'll enter into a training camp competition with Cairo Santos (83.2 percent field-goal success rate), but it's one he should win given the draft capital invested in him and his track record from school. The Bucs offense should be a blast with Bruce Arians in charge, so there could be some potential in Gay for Fantasy squads. Once he wins the job, he's a final-round draft option.

Our Latest Stories