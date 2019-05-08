2019 Outlook: Matt Lacosse
2019 fantasy player outlook for Matt Lacosse, TE, NE
Matt LaCosse heads to New England this season, where he's expected to compete for the starting tight end job in place of the retired Rob Gronkowski. His main competition will come from Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Stephen Anderson. None of those tight ends will produce like Gronkowski -- maybe collectively. But LaCosse is someone to monitor in training camp in case he emerges as the starting tight end and a valuable weapon for Tom Brady. LaCosse has never been a standout receiver, and his best production came in 2018 with the Broncos. Still, in 14 games, he had just one with double digits in PPR points. Only if he's the starting tight end in New England should he be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...