2019 Outlook: Matt Lacosse

2019 fantasy player outlook for Matt Lacosse, TE, NE

Matt LaCosse heads to New England this season, where he's expected to compete for the starting tight end job in place of the retired Rob Gronkowski. His main competition will come from Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Stephen Anderson. None of those tight ends will produce like Gronkowski -- maybe collectively. But LaCosse is someone to monitor in training camp in case he emerges as the starting tight end and a valuable weapon for Tom Brady. LaCosse has never been a standout receiver, and his best production came in 2018 with the Broncos. Still, in 14 games, he had just one with double digits in PPR points. Only if he's the starting tight end in New England should he be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.

