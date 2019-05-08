2019 Outlook: Matt Prater

2019 fantasy player outlook for Matt Prater, K, DET

For three straight seasons, Matt Prater has finished as a top-12 kicker in Fantasy Football thanks to the Lions giving him a minimum of 32 field-goal attempts. Detroit's offense is evolving a little this offseason, but it's not expected to be wholly stagnant. Prater's among the safest kickers you could take with your last pick on Draft Day.

