2019 Outlook: Matt Ryan

The Case For: Ryan has legitimately been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL the past three seasons. Since the start of 2016, his 8.36 Y/A leads all quarterbacks (minimum 800 attempts). He has a system he's comfortable in and a fantastic receiving corps. Ryan is a surefire No. 1 quarterback that you don't have to pay a premium for. ... The Case Against: There is at least some reason for concern when it comes to Ryan's volume. In 2016 and 2017 he didn't top 540 attempts. That changed in 2019, but mostly because the Falcons defense was devastated by injuries. If the defense bounces back, Ryan may lose 75 attempts from 2018. That could cost him 600 yards. If he does lose volume, his case as a difference-maker comes down to touchdown rate, which has been all over the place the past four years. He's had two seasons below four percent and two at 5.8% or better. Over a season, that's a difference of at least 10 touchdowns.