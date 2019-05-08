2019 Outlook: Matthew Stafford
2019 fantasy player outlook for Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
Like most players on the Lions, Matthew Stafford is looking for a bounce-back season. Veteran Fantasy managers know what Stafford is capable of -- from 2015 to 2017, he finished as a top-10 option annually. But losing two of his top three receivers and playing behind a sub-standard offensive line made Stafford's work tough, and he finished outside of the top-15 quarterbacks in 2018. The Lions will have four starters back on the O-line, rookie T.J. Hockenson is now in the fold and Marvin Jones will go back to being one of Stafford's favorite targets. But that won't be enough to expect Stafford to re-emerge as an explosive passer, not in an era where the talent pool of Fantasy quarterbacks is deeper than ever. Don't be shocked to see Stafford go undrafted in traditional leagues, and don't be shocked to see him fall as far as Round 8 in two-QB drafts.
