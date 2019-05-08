2019 Outlook: Maurice Harris

2019 fantasy player outlook for Maurice Harris, WR, NE

Maurice Harris signed with New England this offseason, and he'll compete for a roster spot as a reserve receiver. The Patriots could need Harris with Chris Hogan (Carolina) and Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago) gone, Josh Gordon suspended, Demaryius Thomas coming off an Achilles injury and Rob Gronkowski retired. But Harris is also behind Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and likely rookie N'Keal Harry, and he will compete for playing time with Bruce Ellington, as well as Thomas when healthy. Keep an eye on Harris during training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

