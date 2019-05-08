2019 Outlook: Melvin Gordon

The Case For: Gordon missed four games last season and still finished as a top eight running back in both formats. That's something he's done three straight years despite playing 16 games just once. The Chargers offense evolved in 2018, and Gordon was more involved in the passing game, averaging 6.6 targets per game. If that trend continues in 2019 he could legitimately challenge to be the No. 1 overall and push towards 80 catches. Gordon gives you top-10 floor with an upside as high as almost any back in Fantasy. ... The Case Against: As I noted above, he's only played 16 games once in his career. Three times he's missed Week 15 and/or Week 16, which is quite obviously a problem. It's also concerning that he's had multiple knee injuries. Gordon isn't necessarily a big injury risk, but he also has more risk than any of the backs in front of him. It's also unclear how much of his increased role in the passing game was due to the Chargers loss of Hunter Henry. This is historically a team that leans heavily on the tight end in the passing game and last year that role was shifted to Gordon and Austin Ekeler. These concerns are enough to keep him behind McCaffrey and Kamara on draft day.