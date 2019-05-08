2019 Outlook: Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup could be ready for a sophomore breakout this season, and he's someone to target in all leagues with a late-round pick. He will be the No. 2 receiver in Dallas this year opposite Amari Cooper, and he should prove to be a go-to option for Dak Prescott. Even with the addition of Randall Cobb and the return of Jason Witten, there should be enough targets to help Gallup produce as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He won't be a weekly starter in most leagues barring a dramatic boost in production, but he did close last year with double digits in PPR points in three of his final five games. And in the NFL playoffs, he scored against Seattle in the wild-card round and had six catches for 119 yards in the divisional-round loss to the Rams.