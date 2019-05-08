2019 Outlook: Michael Thomas
2019 fantasy player outlook for Michael Thomas, WR, NO
The Case For: Thomas is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver on one of the most prolific offenses in football. His quarterback is a future Hall of Famer, and he catches everything. He smashed the record for the most receptions in the first three years of a player's career and led the league last year with 125 catches. As far as a "safe" No. 1 receiver goes, it doesn't get any safer than Thomas. ... The Case Against: Drew Brees has remained very efficient, but the Saints are doing their best to take work off the 40-year-old's plate. They've grown more run-heavy the past two seasons, and last year was the first time in a decade Brees didn't top 500 attempts or 4,000 yards. Thomas was successful despite the team's low pass total, but any further shrinkage in pass attempts is likely to come at his expense. That became even more true when the team signed Jared Cook this offseason. Cook isn't the caliber of player who actually threatens Thomas, but Brees hasn't had a tight end this talented since Thomas joined the Saints. At the very least it could cap his upside in the red zone, which has already prevented him from being the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy.
