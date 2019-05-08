2019 Outlook: Mike Badgley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Badgley, K, LAC
We don't often talk about sleeper kickers, especially when it comes to the Chargers, but Mike Badgley has the potential to be a quality Fantasy option this season. He appeared in 10 games for the Chargers in 2018 and made 15-of-16 field goals, including one from 50 yards, as well as 27-of-28 PATs. The Chargers have a high-powered offense, and Badgley should have plenty of chances for scoring opportunities. He's someone to target as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker with a late-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...