2019 Outlook: Mike Badgley

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Badgley, K, LAC

We don't often talk about sleeper kickers, especially when it comes to the Chargers, but Mike Badgley has the potential to be a quality Fantasy option this season. He appeared in 10 games for the Chargers in 2018 and made 15-of-16 field goals, including one from 50 yards, as well as 27-of-28 PATs. The Chargers have a high-powered offense, and Badgley should have plenty of chances for scoring opportunities. He's someone to target as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker with a late-round pick.

