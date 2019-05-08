2019 Outlook: Mike Boone

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Boone, RB, MIN

Michael Boone figures to begin 2019 as a backup on the running back depth chart behind Dalvin Cook. Chances are he won't help Fantasy managers at all unless Cook misses extensive playing time, and that's if he actually lands the primary backup gig. Boone shouldn't be on seasonal Fantasy rosters.

