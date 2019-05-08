2019 Outlook: Mike Davis
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Davis, RB, CHI
Mike Davis is expected to be the No. 3 running back for the Bears this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. It looked like Davis was a potential sleeper this season when he signed in Chicago and the team traded Jordan Howard to Philadelphia, but the Bears spent a third-round pick on rookie David Montgomery, who will likely pair with Tarik Cohen as the top two running backs in this offense. Davis showed he could still be Fantasy relevant as the No. 3 option in Seattle last season behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, and he had plenty of positive moments, including six games with at least 13 PPR points. But if Montgomery and Cohen stay healthy, it will be hard for Davis to produce on a high level. He is only worth drafting with a late-round flier in most leagues.
