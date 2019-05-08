2019 Outlook: Mike Gesicki

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA

Mike Gesicki will hopefully take a step forward in his second season in the NFL, and he's someone to monitor in training camp. Gesicki had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2018 and failed to score more than seven PPR points in any game. But he will hopefully benefit with new coach Brian Flores and a new quarterback in either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Miami did add Dwayne Allen as a free agent from New England, but he's more of a blocking tight end than a receiving threat. Gesicki could be a key part of the Dolphins passing game along with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, and he's worth a late-round flier as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in deeper leagues.

