2019 Outlook: Mike Glennon

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Glennon, QB, OAK

Mike Glennon signed as a free agent in Oakland this season, and he will compete with Nathan Peterman to be the backup to Derek Carr. Even if Glennon is No. 2 on the depth chart, he would have minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.

