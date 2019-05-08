2019 Outlook: Mike Weber

2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Weber, RB, DAL

The Cowboys selected rookie running back Mike Weber in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Ohio State, and he's expected to compete with Darius Jackson and fellow rookie Tony Pollard for the backup running back job in Dallas behind Ezekiel Elliott. Most likely, Jackson will be in that spot, but Weber could win the job with a strong training camp. If Weber is No. 2 on the depth chart then he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, especially if you draft Elliott in Round 1.

