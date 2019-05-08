2019 Outlook: Mike Williams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Williams, WR, LAC
The Case For: Williams is yet another third-year breakout candidate at wide receiver., and it tells you something about his talent that we're considering him a breakout candidate when he's coming off a double-digit touchdown season. The departure of Tyrell Williams should give Mike Williams the chance to become more than just a touchdown-dependent bench receiver. The elder Williams saw 65 targets in 2018 that the younger Williams hopes to gobble up. If he gets the lion's share of those targets and maintains his red-zone prowess, he has top-20 upside. If Keenan Allen gets hurt again, the sky is the limit. ... The Case Against: While Tyrell Williams is gone, Hunter Henry is back. This is a team that has historically leaned on the tight end position but only threw the ball 82 times to Antonio Gates and Virgil Green last season. Henry's return will take up enough targets to keep Williams from being reliable on a week-to-week basis.
