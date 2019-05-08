2019 Outlook: Miles Boykin

Marquise Brown might have gotten the headlines for being the Ravens' top receiver drafted, but fellow rookie Miles Boykin has equally dangerous speed with much better size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds). The Notre Dame product smashed defenses for 15.7 yards per catch over three seasons, setting the tone as their best receiving threat last season along the perimeter of the field. Boykin doesn't quite play as physical as his size suggests, but the Ravens will try to coach him up on that. If he improves there, he has the potential to be a legit threat since he is already very good at tracking the deep pass and making defenses pay with his speed. Assuming he doesn't become a preseason sensation and rise in drafts, Boykin isn't a bad final-round prospect in seasonal leagues. Maybe he gets off to a good start. He's a much better selection in the later rounds in long-term formats and a solid second-round choice in rookie-only drafts.